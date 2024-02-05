All Sections
Two more children brought back to Ukraine from occupation

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 5 February 2024, 17:02
Two more children brought back to Ukraine from occupation
Photo: Getty Images

Two girls aged 15 and 16 have been brought back from the occupation to Ukrainian-controlled territory and are now safe.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "We are back on free land. Finally, two more children have been able to say these words. The girls, aged 15 and 16, have been brought back to territory controlled by Ukraine."

Details: Prokudin said the children's families had cooperated with the NGO Save Ukraine, which had helped them to leave the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

"The children and adults are safe now and receiving the help they need. I am grateful to everyone who worked on this operation," Prokudin stressed.

Background: On 25 January, it was reported that a boy, 16, and a girl, 17, who had been deported by the Russians to Russia’s Krasnodar Krai had been brought back home to Ukraine. 

