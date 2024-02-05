All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 5 February 2024, 18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
Verkhovna Rada. Photo: Getty Images

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy has recognised the updated draft law on mobilisation as containing corruption risks.

Source: Committee member Viktoriia Siumar

Quote: "The Committee recognised the draft law as containing corruption risks again: both because the Cabinet of Ministers will determine which law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies will be exempt [from military service – ed.] and which will be mobilised. And the Cabinet may further restrict travel abroad for other categories without clarity.

Advertisement:

And because it is unclear what documents should be provided for carers of the disabled to prove the fact of care. And because there may be risks when imposing a penalty for not opening an electronic cabinet for a conscript."

Details: Siumar says the draft law is "again unclear and questionable as to its compliance with the Constitution... we’ve suggested how to improve it."

Background: 

  • On 8 January the Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recognised the government's draft law on mobilisation as containing corruption risks.
  • On 30 January, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers approved and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament) an updated draft law on mobilisation.
  • The updated bill proposes introducing measures to influence conscription evaders that can be implemented through a court decision.
  • In the draft law on mobilisation, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes that only those with basic combined arms training or military service be accepted for civil service for the first time. This does not concern individuals who have been declared unfit.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: corruption
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
corruption
Pre-trial restriction chosen for Ukrainian Defence Ministry official suspected of embezzling US$39 million
UK Defence Intelligence: Corruption thrives in Russian army, undermining military effectiveness
Former Chairman of Ukraine's Supreme Court released from pre-trial detention centre
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: