Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy has recognised the updated draft law on mobilisation as containing corruption risks.

Source: Committee member Viktoriia Siumar

Quote: "The Committee recognised the draft law as containing corruption risks again: both because the Cabinet of Ministers will determine which law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies will be exempt [from military service – ed.] and which will be mobilised. And the Cabinet may further restrict travel abroad for other categories without clarity.

Advertisement:

And because it is unclear what documents should be provided for carers of the disabled to prove the fact of care. And because there may be risks when imposing a penalty for not opening an electronic cabinet for a conscript."

Details: Siumar says the draft law is "again unclear and questionable as to its compliance with the Constitution... we’ve suggested how to improve it."

Background:

On 8 January the Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recognised the government's draft law on mobilisation as containing corruption risks.

On 30 January, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers approved and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament) an updated draft law on mobilisation.

The updated bill proposes introducing measures to influence conscription evaders that can be implemented through a court decision.

In the draft law on mobilisation, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes that only those with basic combined arms training or military service be accepted for civil service for the first time. This does not concern individuals who have been declared unfit.

Support UP or become our patron!