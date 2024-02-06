Russia begins collecting taxes for war at plants and industrial companies

The management of the Kursk Elektroagregat plant has begun to demand that the company's employees donate money to the needs of the army.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center, with reference to their sources

Details: In particular, it is noted that employees of all levels were notified of the need to write an application to withdraw the amount of their average daily salary for January "for the war needs".

The National Resistance Center stressed that this had caused outrage among employees, and collective complaints began, but in response, the company's management began to threaten and propose the employees to resign or go to war.

