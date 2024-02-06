State of emergency introduced in four Russian ports

The port in Leningrad Oblast. Photo: Ria Novosti

Four Russian ports in Leningrad Oblast have been put on high alert.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: The seaports in Russia's Leningrad Oblast – Vyborg, Vysotsk, Primorsk and Ust-Luga – have introduced a high-alert regime on their premises.

The state of emergency was reportedly introduced "due to the possibility of a man-made emergency resulting from UAV attacks".

