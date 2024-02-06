All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


State of emergency introduced in four Russian ports

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 6 February 2024, 03:29
State of emergency introduced in four Russian ports
The port in Leningrad Oblast. Photo: Ria Novosti

Four Russian ports in Leningrad Oblast have been put on high alert.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: The seaports in Russia's Leningrad Oblast – Vyborg, Vysotsk, Primorsk and Ust-Luga – have introduced a high-alert regime on their premises.

Advertisement:

The state of emergency was reportedly introduced "due to the possibility of a man-made emergency resulting from UAV attacks".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warRussiadrones
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
war
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: