All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


European Commission President: EU engages Ukraine in developing strategy for European defence industry

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 6 February 2024, 14:55
European Commission President: EU engages Ukraine in developing strategy for European defence industry
Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced during a speech in the European Parliament that the European Union has engaged Ukraine in developing the future industrial strategy for the defence industry of EU countries.

Source: European Pravda

Quote: "We don’t just need to expedite the supply of ammunition. Looking ahead, we should consider Ukraine's defence capabilities as part of our own. We should think of the Ukrainian defence industry complex as our own. Therefore, we have engaged Ukraine in preparing our strategy for the defence industry.

Advertisement:

This is the first step that should lead to Ukraine's integration into some of our defence programmes – with the consent of the European Parliament and the EU Council when necessary. This will not only help meet Ukraine's defence needs but will also contribute to the coherence and joint planning of our military and defence industries."

Details: Von der Leyen noted that EU countries collectively provided Ukraine with military aid exceeding €28 billion, assisted in training over 40,000 military personnel, and increased the capabilities of the European defence industry by 40%. By March, the number of artillery shells transferred to Ukraine will exceed half a million. However, she emphasised that this is not enough.

At this stage of the war, European policymakers must "sustain the momentum" to help Ukraine defend itself and protect the future of the rest of Europe, simultaneously considering future reconstruction, security guarantees for Ukraine, and strengthening the international security architecture.

"I am absolutely convinced... that Ukraine will prevail. And Europe will stand by it at every stage of this journey," stated the President of the European Commission.

Background:

  • EU leaders failed to make a decision on setting up a special fund for military support for Ukraine at an extraordinary summit on 1 February, but European Council President Charles Michel says "progress" has been made.
  • At the same time, at this summit, the EU adopted an extremely important decision for Ukraine regarding multi-year macro-financial assistance of €50 billion.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Verkhovna RadaEUweapons
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
Verkhovna Rada
Ukrainian Parliament Human Rights Committee supports bill on multiple citizenship
Ukrainian Parliament votes to summon Security Service chief due to case of spying on Bihus.Info journalists
Head of National Security Committee: Draft law on mobilisation lacks rotation provision
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: