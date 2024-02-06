Prosecutor General's Office takes over Bihus.Info surveillance case in Security Service's stead

The Prosecutor General's Office has instructed the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) to investigate the illegal wiretapping and surveillance of representatives of the Bihus.Info media.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote: "The Prosecutor General's Office has instructed the investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the SBI to conduct a pre-trial investigation in the criminal case initiated upon the statement of a representative of the journalistic editorial office Bihus.Info regarding the illegal installation and use of special technical means for covert information gathering on the premises of a suburban complex within the territory of Kyiv Oblast.

Considering the likelihood of involvement of law enforcement officers in committing the specified criminal offence, the pre-trial investigation in the criminal case falls under the exclusive jurisdiction of the SBI."

Quote from Andrii Kostin, Prosecutor General of Ukraine: "Freedom of speech is an integral component of a democratic society and a fundamental principle of the rule of law. Violations of journalists' rights are unacceptable and warrant careful consideration and appropriate response. Prosecutorial authorities are obligated to protect journalists from any form of pressure and persecution, and journalists have the right to receive information about these efforts. To this end, the Prosecutor General's Office operates under the 'Platform for the Protection of Journalists' Rights'."

Details: The Prosecutor General's Office stated that following the signed memorandum of understanding and cooperation, they are conducting working meetings with media representatives.

The last meeting between prosecutors and journalists took place in January 2024, and the next one is promised to be held shortly, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Background:

On 5 February, investigative journalists from the Bihus.Info project claimed to have identified those who had installed hidden cameras in hotel rooms to conduct surveillance of its editorial board. They were members of the SSU.

The SSU stated on 5 February that the leadership had made some "decisions" concerning the personnel of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood after the release of the investigation by the Bihus.Info project about illegal surveillance of its journalists.

Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), officially commented on the surveillance of journalists from Bihus.Info by the employees of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the SSU. He said that the head of the department within the Security Service of Ukraine was dismissed.

The Members of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) voted to summon Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), to the Parliament to hear his report about wiretapping the Bihus.Info group.

