Russian drones hit infrastructure facility in Kirovohrad Oblast at night

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 2 February 2024, 09:04
Russian drones hit infrastructure facility in Kirovohrad Oblast at night
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces managed to hit an infrastructure facility in Kirovohrad Oblast during a drone attack on the night of 1-2 February. 

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

Details: The Russians once again terrorised the southern and central regions of Ukraine with Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones overnight. 

Air defence units have been detecting and shooting down the targets for approximately six hours.

Air defence units in the area of responsibility of the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South have shot down five drones: three in Kirovohrad Oblast, and two in Kherson Oblast. 

However, the Russians managed to strike an infrastructure facility in Kirovohrad Oblast. 

There were no civilian casualties. 

In total, 11 out of 24 drones were destroyed over Ukraine overnight.

Background: 

  • Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, reported a Russian large-scale drone attack on Kirovohrad and neighbouring oblasts on the night of 1-2 February. Air defence systems were responding in the city of Kropyvnytskyi and the Kropyvnytskyi district. Early reports indicated that there were no casualties.
  • A Ukrenergo substation has suffered damage as a result of a Russian drone attack overnight, leaving residential and industrial consumers of the city of Kryvyi Rih without electricity.
  • Russian forces launched 24 attack drones in Ukraine on the night of 1-2 February, almost half of which the air defence forces managed to destroy.

Advertisement: