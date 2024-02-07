Russians damage 2 gas pipelines in Mykolaiv

A Russian missile attack damaged two gas pipelines in Mykolaiv on the morning of 7 February.

Source: press service of Naftogaz on Telegram

Details: "Emergency dispatch teams of Naftogaz immediately began to eliminate the accident. Work at the facility will continue until the consequences are fully eliminated," the statement said.

Leonid Hlove, an electrician of the company, was killed in the attack.

Background: Earlier, Oleksandr Sienkevych, the mayor of Mykolaiv, said that one person was killed in the city as a result of a Russian missile attack. There were also wounded people, and residential buildings, water and gas networks were damaged.

