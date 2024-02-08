All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians push on Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Ukrainian defenders repel over 60 attacks over last day here – General Staff

Iryna BalachukThursday, 8 February 2024, 07:48
Russians push on Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Ukrainian defenders repel over 60 attacks over last day here – General Staff
Ukrainian soldiers in winter uniform. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian occupiers continue to attack on seven fronts. Over the past day, a total of 92 combat engagements took place on the front line, and the Russians launched 51 missile strikes and 80 airstrikes, and fired multiple-launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops and populated areas 89 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 8 February

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where they tried to break through Ukrainian defences.

Advertisement:

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny and Torske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to hold back the Russians, who are persistently attempting to encircle the town of Avdiivka. Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 27 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and 13 more near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where they repelled 22 Russian attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled two Russian attacks near Robotyne and Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to expand their foothold and repel Russian assaults. Despite their significant losses, the Russians continue to try to drive Ukrainian units from their positions. During the past day, the Russians conducted four unsuccessful assaults.

Ukraine's Air Force struck six areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated. 

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment and two ammunition storage points.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk OblastKharkiv OblastKherson OblastGeneral Staff
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians push on 7 fronts; Ukraine's defenders repel almost 100 engagements over past day – General Staff report
Russians push on several fronts, 126 combat clashes occur over past day – General Staff report
Russians intensify attacks on Avdiivka front, where Ukrainian defenders repel 44 assaults – General Staff
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: