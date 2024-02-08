Russians push on Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Ukrainian defenders repel over 60 attacks over last day here – General Staff

Ukrainian soldiers in winter uniform. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian occupiers continue to attack on seven fronts. Over the past day, a total of 92 combat engagements took place on the front line, and the Russians launched 51 missile strikes and 80 airstrikes, and fired multiple-launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops and populated areas 89 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 8 February

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where they tried to break through Ukrainian defences.

Advertisement:

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny and Torske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders are continuing to hold back the Russians, who are persistently attempting to encircle the town of Avdiivka. Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 27 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and 13 more near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where they repelled 22 Russian attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled two Russian attacks near Robotyne and Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to expand their foothold and repel Russian assaults. Despite their significant losses, the Russians continue to try to drive Ukrainian units from their positions. During the past day, the Russians conducted four unsuccessful assaults.

Ukraine's Air Force struck six areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment and two ammunition storage points.

Support UP or become our patron!