Russian attack helicopter downed on Avdiivka front

Ukrainian forces have hit a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter with a man-portable air defence system on the Avdiivka front.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of Ukrainian Forces, on Telegram

Details: On 7 February, in the operational area of the Tavria Operational Strategic Group, soldiers of one of the mechanised units destroyed a Russian Kamov Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopter.

Tarnavskyi added that the Alligator was hit with MANPADS and crashed on the Avdiivka front.

Background: The morning report of the General Staff on Russia’s losses for 7 February included a helicopter destroyed by Ukraine's Defence Forces.

