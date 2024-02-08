All Sections
Human Rights Commissioner to appeal to UN and IRCR over bogus trial of captured Ukrainians

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 8 February 2024, 13:01
The "trial" of captured Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), will officially appeal to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross over the "trial" of captured Ukrainian soldiers by the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (a self-proclaimed and internationally unrecognised republic of Russia in the Donetsk Oblast).

Source: Lubinets on Telegram

Quote: "Once again, the so-called 'court' of the DPR terrorist group is convicting our citizens. This time, 33 Ukrainian soldiers were sentenced to 27 to 29 years in prison. They were accused of bombarding residential buildings of the so-called 'republic'.

It is rather rich for the illegitimate ‘Supreme Court of the DPR’ to make such a ruling on a day when Ukrainian civilians continue to be killed by Russian missile attacks on residential buildings in our cities.

...The verdicts passed by the so-called 'court' of the DPR’s illegitimate government are a gross violation of the Third Geneva Convention in terms of the right of prisoners to a fair trial and the prohibition of torture, and can be considered a war crime. Donetsk Oblast is within the internationally recognised borders of Ukraine and under the jurisdiction of Ukrainian courts. Only they have the right to administer justice in this territory.

As the Ombudsman of Ukraine, I will send official letters to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to record violations of international humanitarian law.

Once again, the verdicts announced have been reached by a kangaroo court, unrecognised by the international community, and are illegal. Such 'trials' are a violation of the right to a fair trial and another war crime by Russia."

Details: Lubinets called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia to end the practice of convicting Ukrainian soldiers in illegitimate extrajudicial courts.

Advertisement: