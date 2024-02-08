Ukraine's largest gas producer launches two new gas wells

The state-owned public joint stock company UkrGasVydobuvannya has launched two new gas wells which produce 550,000 m3 a day. They were drilled at the new deposits.

Source: press service of the Naftogaz group

Quote: "This week UkrGasVydobuvannya launched two new high-debit gas wells which produce 550,000 m3 of gas a day. Both wells were drilled at new prospective deposits."

Advertisement:

Details: The company noted that within the course of 2023 UkrGasVydobuvannya managed to launch 86 new wells, 24 out of them with the initial flow rate of over 100,000 m3 a day.

Background:

At the end of January UkrGasVydobuvannya put into operation a new exploratory well able to produce 250,000 m3 a day.

Support UP or become our patron!