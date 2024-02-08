Five checkpoints to be blocked on border with Poland, Hungarians to protest as well

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has specified which checkpoints on the border with Poland are expected to be blocked in connection with the planned protests.

Source: European Pravda; State Border Guard Service on Telegram on Thursday

According to preliminary information, a strike of Polish farmers will begin on 9 February at 10:00 near Ukrainian checkpoints in Yahodyn, Rava-Ruska and Shehyni.

The protesters are determined to let one lorry pass per hour at the Yahodyn and Shehyni checkpoints, and two at a time in the direction of the Rava-Ruska checkpoint.

Humanitarian cargo and buses are promised to be allowed to pass unhindered.

Traffic for lorries through the Ustyluh and Uhryniv checkpoints may be hampered starting 12 February. Transport passes will be carried out for three trucks per hour.

Also, Hungarian border guards warn about the protest actions of farmers on 9 February on the highway to Zahon checkpoint, opposite the Ukrainian Chop (Tysa).

Previously, the participants of the action promised not to block the passage of vehicles.

Formally, the reason for the blocking was the decision of the European Commission to extend the full opening of the EU market for Ukrainian products, including agricultural products, for another year.

Earlier, the Ministry of Agriculture of Poland held negotiations with representatives of farmers' associations, who are preparing a big protest.

Polish Agriculture Minister Czesław Siekierski said that the EU needs to somehow respond to the fact that the products of European farmers are becoming uncompetitive and that Polish farmers have suffered the most from importing agricultural products from Ukraine.

