Polish Prime Minister criticises US Republicans' stance on helping Ukraine: Reagan is rolling in his grave

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has criticised US Republican senators amidst the failure of a bill in the US Senate that, among other things, would allocate aid to Ukraine.

Details: "Dear US Republican Senators. Ronald Reagan, who helped millions of us regain our freedom and independence, must be turning over in his grave today. Shame on you," he wrote on Twitter (X).

Background:

The US Senate did not find enough support for a procedural vote on a bill with a tougher migration policy that included additional funds for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

This is the US$118 billion bipartisan border security bill, which also includes more than US$60 billion in aid to Ukraine and more than US$14 billion to Israel.

Prior to that, President Joe Biden, who supported the compromise bipartisan bill, said that Donald Trump was trying to derail its adoption.

