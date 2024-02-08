All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians strike Romashkove, Kherson Oblast: local resident wounded

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 8 February 2024, 17:29
Russians strike Romashkove, Kherson Oblast: local resident wounded
stock photo: Google maps

The Russians have struck the village of Romashkove in Kherson Oblast, wounding a 58-year-old resident. 

Source: press service of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A local resident was injured in a Russian bombardment of the village of Romashkove. A 58-year-old man was injured in the yard of his house." 

Advertisement:

Details: The victim was reportedly taken to hospital with an explosive injury and a temple wound. He is being provided with medical assistance.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblastattackcasualties
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians push on Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Ukrainian defenders repel over 60 attacks over last day here – General Staff
Russians target Kherson district, injuring civilian
Russians push on 7 fronts; Ukraine's defenders repel almost 100 engagements over past day – General Staff report
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: