Russians strike Romashkove, Kherson Oblast: local resident wounded

The Russians have struck the village of Romashkove in Kherson Oblast, wounding a 58-year-old resident.

Source: press service of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A local resident was injured in a Russian bombardment of the village of Romashkove. A 58-year-old man was injured in the yard of his house."

Details: The victim was reportedly taken to hospital with an explosive injury and a temple wound. He is being provided with medical assistance.

