Russians strike Romashkove, Kherson Oblast: local resident wounded
Thursday, 8 February 2024, 17:29
The Russians have struck the village of Romashkove in Kherson Oblast, wounding a 58-year-old resident.
Source: press service of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "A local resident was injured in a Russian bombardment of the village of Romashkove. A 58-year-old man was injured in the yard of his house."
Advertisement:
Details: The victim was reportedly taken to hospital with an explosive injury and a temple wound. He is being provided with medical assistance.
Support UP or become our patron!