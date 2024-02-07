All Sections
Number of casualties in Kyiv Oblast increases to 3 after Russian morning attack

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 7 February 2024, 18:30
The aftermath of Russian attack on 7 February. Photo: State Emergency Service

The number of people injured in Kyiv Oblast by the Russian missile attack on 7 February has risen to three.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "Unfortunately, the number of casualties has risen to three people. Minor injuries include cuts to the face, limbs, and light contusions. All of them received the necessary medical treatment.

The number of objects damaged by falling debris has increased.

A total of 58 private homes, six apartments in five apartment buildings, a cultural centre, an educational institution, a post office, and 12 passenger cars were damaged."

Details: Kravchenko also mentioned that windows in buildings were broken and roofs, walls and doors were damaged.

Previously: In the morning, it was known that two people were injured in the attack.

Background:

  • On the morning of 7 February, Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine, causing an air-raid warning to be issued across the country.
  • Explosions were heard in Kharkiv and Cherkasy oblasts, and reports indicated that missiles were in flight over the western oblasts. Later, the head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration said that explosions had been heard in the town of Drohobych (Lviv Oblast).
  • Explosions were also heard in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. The Mayor of Kyiv reported that eleven civilians had been injured in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, and the wreckage of a downed missile had damaged two high-voltage lines, leaving some consumers without power.
  • One person was killed and several others were injured as a result of the Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv; residential buildings and water and gas utilities were also damaged.
  • Kyiv City Military Administration reported that Russia attacked the city of Kyiv and the surrounding Kyiv Oblast with Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles. Ukraine’s Air Force shot down about 20 targets in the oblast.

