Decision on leadership change in Ukraine's Armed Forces has been made – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has announced that a decision has been made on the need for a change of leadership in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Umierov on Facebook

Quote: "A decision was made today on the need for change in the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I am truly grateful to Valerii Fedorovych [Zaluzhnyi] for all of his achievements and victories."

Details: The Defence Minister said Valerii Zaluzhnyi had faced one of the most difficult challenges: leading Ukraine's Armed Forces during the war with Russia.

He said the Ukrainian Armed Forces, along with the people of Ukraine, had shown the rest of the world that Ukraine will fight for itself and its own, whatever foe it faces. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled the Russian invasion, defended their statehood, and continue to defend their independence every day.

"But war doesn’t stay the same. The war is evolving and it necessitates change. The fighting in 2022, 2023 and 2024 are three distinct realities. 2024 will bring new changes, and we have to be ready for them. We need new approaches and strategies," Umierov emphasised.

