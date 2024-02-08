All Sections
Syrskyi is main candidate to replace Zaluzhnyi as Commander-in-Chief

Roman Kravets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 8 February 2024, 18:34
Office of the President of Ukraine

The most likely candidate to replace Valerii Zaluzhnyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the president’s team

Details: In addition to Syrskyi, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team had previously considered Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, as a candidate for the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Subjects: ZaluzhnyiZelenskyy
Zaluzhnyi
