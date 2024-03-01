Russians complain that three villages in Russia were left without electricity after drone strike

Three villages in Russia's Kursk Oblast close to the Ukrainian border have been left without electricity after a drone attack, Governor Roman Starovoit said.

Source: Starovoit on Telegram

Quote from the Russian official: "As a result of a drone attack from Ukraine, there is no electricity in the settlements of Sverdlikovo, Daryino and Nikolayevo-Daryino in the Suzhansky district."

Advertisement:

Details: He said that "repair work will begin as soon as the situation allows".

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defence said it had allegedly destroyed four drones in two oblasts.

However, Russian Telegram channels claimed that Ukraine’s Armed Forces’ drones allegedly attempted to attack the plant named after Yakov Sverdlov in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, which is one of the largest Russian manufacturers of explosives and key components for missile defence system warheads. Local residents heard explosions.

Support UP or become our patron!