All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians complain that three villages in Russia were left without electricity after drone strike

Iryna BalachukFriday, 1 March 2024, 09:02
Russians complain that three villages in Russia were left without electricity after drone strike
Stock photo: pixabay.com

Three villages in Russia's Kursk Oblast close to the Ukrainian border have been left without electricity after a drone attack, Governor Roman Starovoit said.

Source: Starovoit on Telegram

Quote from the Russian official: "As a result of a drone attack from Ukraine, there is no electricity in the settlements of Sverdlikovo, Daryino and Nikolayevo-Daryino in the Suzhansky district."

Advertisement:

Details: He said that "repair work will begin as soon as the situation allows".

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defence said it had allegedly destroyed four drones in two oblasts. 

However, Russian Telegram channels claimed that Ukraine’s Armed Forces’ drones allegedly attempted to attack the plant named after Yakov Sverdlov in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, which is one of the largest Russian manufacturers of explosives and key components for missile defence system warheads. Local residents heard explosions.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiadronespower
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
Russia
Russia loses 920 soldiers and 3 aircraft in one day
Russia claims downing of drones in 2 oblasts: they flew toward explosives manufacturing plant
How Poland replaces Ukrainian agricultural products with Russian ones – investigation by Ukrainska Pravda
RECENT NEWS
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
04:40
Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons
All News
Advertisement: