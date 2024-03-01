All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's intelligence reveals names linked to Russian Maidan-3 subversive operation

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 1 March 2024, 11:30
Ukraine's intelligence reveals names linked to Russian Maidan-3 subversive operation
Andrii Yusov. Photo: ArmyInform

The list of those involved by the Kremlin in the Maidan-3 subversive campaign against Ukraine includes Sergey Kiriyenko, the first Deputy Head of the Russian presidential administration, and former Putin aide Vladislav Surkov.

Source: Andrii Yusov, spokesperson for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), on air during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "As for specific names: yes, Kiriyenko, and yes, Surkov. It's clear that all the collaborators and traitors sheltered by Moscow for now will be involved in this, one way or another.

Advertisement:

Unfortunately, there are also names of people currently on the territory of Ukraine. They are considered people of influence. This does not mean they have already agreed [to collaborate with Russia]. This information is being verified and clarified."

Details: Yusov also mentioned that counterintelligence measures in Ukraine are continuously ongoing and do not cease.

Background:

  • On 16 November 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was seeking to split Ukrainian society, wreak havoc inside the country and ultimately overthrow the president. According to Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, this plan is called Maidan-3 in Russia.
  • On 21 November, Zelenskyy said that Russia wanted to remove him from the post of president of Ukraine by the end of 2023, for which it had come up with a destabilisation plan codenamed Maidan-3.
  • Kyrylo Budanov, Head of DIU, stated that the main goal of the Russian operation Maidan-3 is to sow doubt about the legitimacy of Ukrainian authorities within the country, but that operation is failing.
  • DIU reported that it has lists of people who Russia may use to spread its narratives and influence the social and political situation in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: propagandaRussia
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
propaganda
Russian Maidan-3 PsyOp to culminate in March-May
Putin's address to be screened in Russian cinemas
New Russian PsyOp: Ukraine's ethnic Hungarians receive messages saying "Get out of Ukraine"
RECENT NEWS
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
04:40
Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons
All News
Advertisement: