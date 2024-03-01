Ukraine's intelligence reveals names linked to Russian Maidan-3 subversive operation

The list of those involved by the Kremlin in the Maidan-3 subversive campaign against Ukraine includes Sergey Kiriyenko, the first Deputy Head of the Russian presidential administration, and former Putin aide Vladislav Surkov.

Source: Andrii Yusov, spokesperson for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), on air during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "As for specific names: yes, Kiriyenko, and yes, Surkov. It's clear that all the collaborators and traitors sheltered by Moscow for now will be involved in this, one way or another.

Unfortunately, there are also names of people currently on the territory of Ukraine. They are considered people of influence. This does not mean they have already agreed [to collaborate with Russia]. This information is being verified and clarified."

Details: Yusov also mentioned that counterintelligence measures in Ukraine are continuously ongoing and do not cease.

Background:

On 16 November 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was seeking to split Ukrainian society, wreak havoc inside the country and ultimately overthrow the president. According to Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, this plan is called Maidan-3 in Russia.

On 21 November, Zelenskyy said that Russia wanted to remove him from the post of president of Ukraine by the end of 2023, for which it had come up with a destabilisation plan codenamed Maidan-3.

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of DIU, stated that the main goal of the Russian operation Maidan-3 is to sow doubt about the legitimacy of Ukrainian authorities within the country, but that operation is failing.

DIU reported that it has lists of people who Russia may use to spread its narratives and influence the social and political situation in Ukraine.

