Russians muster forces and advance heavily on Chasiv Yar

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 1 March 2024, 12:12
Russians muster forces and advance heavily on Chasiv Yar
Stock photo: Getty Images

Illia Yevlash, Head of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group's press service, has stated that Russian troops are accumulating forces in Ukraine’s east and making one of the most "powerful advances" on Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Yevlash on Radio Liberty (Svoboda.Ranok project)

Quote: "They are accumulating very powerful forces, and this is currently considered one of their most powerful advances on Chasiv Yar... Access to Chasiv Yar would allow the enemy to continue their offensive operations, preparing for an attack on Konstantynivka. Of course, the primary goal in Donetsk Oblast is the Kramatorsk-Sloviansk agglomeration. This is why the enemy is sparing no effort in seizing the moment; for a long time, they have used the tactic of advancing 'where the wind blows', looking for weaknesses. And at the slightest opportunity to break through the defence, they strengthen their groups and resort to offensive actions."

Details: Yevlash said Russian troops see Chasiv Yar as critical to continuing the offensive on Konstantynivka and the Kramatorsk-Sloviansk agglomeration.

He also said that several defensive circles had been built near Chasiv Yar. There are also minefields, both anti-tank and anti-personnel, in this area, as well as embankments and anti-tank shafts, to prevent the Russian army's heavy vehicles from moving forward.

"We have been preparing to defend Chasiv Yar for a long time, even before the enemy captured Bakhmut. Of course, it was obvious that additional lines of defence would be more favourable since Chasiv Yar was the next largest settlement in this direction," said Yevlash.

Subjects: Donetsk OblastwarRussiaArmed Forces
Donetsk Oblast
Russians push forward along entire frontline, 83 combat clashes take place on front line over past day
Russian attack on Bakhmut district injures 3 people – photo
Commander-in-Chief states Russians were driven from Orlivka and "miscalculations" corrected
