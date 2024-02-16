All Sections
Land mine hits civilians in Kharkiv Oblast: two killed, one injured

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 16 February 2024, 11:25
Land mine hits civilians in Kharkiv Oblast: two killed, one injured
Stock photo: Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories

Two people have been killed and one injured by an anti-personnel landmine in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES); Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Two people were killed and one injured in an explosion of a landmine.

The incident occurred on Friday near the village of Dovhenke, Izium district. Early reports indicated that people were hit by a landmine."

Details: The State Emergency Service stressed that the liberated territories are severely contaminated with explosive devices. The SES urges people to only move along checked routes, avoiding any potentially dangerous items, and not trying to move them.

Updated: Oleh Syniehubov has clarified that the tragedy occurred in the morning. Two men aged 25 and 50 died. Another man, 30, was hospitalised with shrapnel injuries.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwarcasualtiesdemining
