Ukrainian forces strike Russian Pantsir anti-air missile system on Tavriia front

Over the past day, the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck a self-propelled and anti-aircraft missile system Pantsir-S1 and a self-propelled artillery system Giatsint on the Tavriia front (Ukraine's south).

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Operative Strategic Group Tavriia, on Telegram

Quote: "Among destroyed and damaged Russian equipment there is a self-propelled anti-aircraft missile system Pantsir-S, a self-propelled artillery system Giatsint, a BM-21 multiple-launch rocket system, and two Murom-M video surveillance systems."

Details: On the Tavriia front, total losses of the Russians on that day were as follows: 310 persons in manpower (injured and killed); 65 units in armament and military equipment, without taking into account the UAVs.

Specifically, these are 12 tanks, 17 armoured combat vehicles, five artillery systems, a multiple-launch rocket system, 28 vehicles, one unit of special equipment etc.

In addition to this, 312 UAVs of different types were downed. The Defence Force also destroyed four ammunition storages and a dugout belonging to the Russians.

