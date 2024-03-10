All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces strike Russian Pantsir anti-air missile system on Tavriia front

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 10 March 2024, 16:35
Ukrainian forces strike Russian Pantsir anti-air missile system on Tavriia front
Pantsir-S1. Photo: Wikipedia

Over the past day, the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck a self-propelled and anti-aircraft missile system Pantsir-S1 and a self-propelled artillery system Giatsint on the Tavriia front (Ukraine's south).

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Operative Strategic Group Tavriia, on Telegram

Quote: "Among destroyed and damaged Russian equipment there is a self-propelled anti-aircraft missile system Pantsir-S, a self-propelled artillery system Giatsint, a BM-21 multiple-launch rocket system, and two Murom-M video surveillance systems."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Tavriia front, total losses of the Russians on that day were as follows: 310 persons in manpower (injured and killed); 65 units in armament and military equipment, without taking into account the UAVs.

Specifically, these are 12 tanks, 17 armoured combat vehicles, five artillery systems, a multiple-launch rocket system, 28 vehicles, one unit of special equipment etc.

In addition to this, 312 UAVs of different types were downed. The Defence Force also destroyed four ammunition storages and a dugout belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Armed Forceswar
Advertisement:

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

Russian opposition stages anti-Putin rally across the world – video, photo

All News
Armed Forces
We do not rule out deployment of Western troops in Ukraine – Secretary of Ukraine's Defence Council
24.02: The Invasion Reconstructed. Episode 2 – Zaluzhnyi's office, meetings at Zelenskyy's, and the evacuation of the Cabinet of Ministers
Ukrainian military medic faced retaliation after bringing to light issues with quality of tourniquets
RECENT NEWS
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
23:09
Sibir battalion claims to have raised flag in another Russian settlement
All News
Advertisement: