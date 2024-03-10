Soldiers from Ukraine's 128th Mountain Assault Brigade kill commander of Russian Akhmat unit – video

The soldiers from the 128th Zakarpattia Mountain Assault Brigade have killed one of the commanders of Russia's Akhmat unit near the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Mukachevo.net; Yaroslav Halas, press officer of the 128th Brigade, in a commentary for Ukrainska Pravda

Details: One of the UAV operators deployed near Robotyne received an order to observe a Russian buggy. It turned out the commander of the Akhmat battalion was inside the vehicle.

Halas specified in the commentary that one of the Akhmat commanders was killed a few days ago near Robotyne in the occupied territory. Neither his name nor rank are known.

