Soldiers from Ukraine's 128th Mountain Assault Brigade kill commander of Russian Akhmat unit – video

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 10 March 2024, 19:54
Soldiers from Ukraine's 128th Mountain Assault Brigade kill commander of Russian Akhmat unit – video
A dead Russian. A screenshot from the video

The soldiers from the 128th Zakarpattia Mountain Assault Brigade have killed one of the commanders of Russia's Akhmat unit near the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Mukachevo.net; Yaroslav Halas, press officer of the 128th Brigade, in a commentary for Ukrainska Pravda

Details: One of the UAV operators deployed near Robotyne received an order to observe a Russian buggy. It turned out the commander of the Akhmat battalion was inside the vehicle.

Halas specified in the commentary that one of the Akhmat commanders was killed a few days ago near Robotyne in the occupied territory. Neither his name nor rank are known.

Advertisement: