Russian strike apartment building in Kherson, authorities show aftermath of explosion – photo, video

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 11 March 2024, 14:30
Russian strike apartment building in Kherson, authorities show aftermath of explosion – photo, video
Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

On 8 March, Russian troops dropped an air bomb on Kherson, severely damaging an apartment building and injuring a 7-year-old boy. The Kherson Oblast Military Administration published photos showing the consequences of the strike.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration 

Details: The bomb fell near the apartment building, creating a massive crater in the yard and causing significant damage.

 

One of the victims is a seven-year-old boy. He was admitted to the hospital with a blast injury and a concussion. Doctors provided the child with the necessary care.

 

Doctors also treated a 64-year-old woman at the site, as she had an acute stress reaction.

 

Rescuers released two more elderly people from the second-floor apartment and evacuated them to a safe location.

 

