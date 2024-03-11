Russian strike apartment building in Kherson, authorities show aftermath of explosion – photo, video

On 8 March, Russian troops dropped an air bomb on Kherson, severely damaging an apartment building and injuring a 7-year-old boy. The Kherson Oblast Military Administration published photos showing the consequences of the strike.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

У ХОВА показали наслідки удару 8 березня авіабомбою по багатоквартирному будинку в Херсоні, у результаті якого постраждав 7-річний хлопчик pic.twitter.com/pwk9SrWxv9 Advertisement: — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) March 11, 2024

Details: The bomb fell near the apartment building, creating a massive crater in the yard and causing significant damage.

One of the victims is a seven-year-old boy. He was admitted to the hospital with a blast injury and a concussion. Doctors provided the child with the necessary care.

Doctors also treated a 64-year-old woman at the site, as she had an acute stress reaction.

Rescuers released two more elderly people from the second-floor apartment and evacuated them to a safe location.

