Ukrainian aircraft strikes 8 Russian targets on 11 March – General Staff report

Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed a total of 54 times over the course of the past day, with Russian forces carrying out 6 missile strikes and 87 airstrikes and deploying multiple-launch rocket systems in further 32 attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 11 March

Quote from the General Staff: "Over the course of the day, Defence Forces’ aircraft struck eight clusters of [Russian] military personnel, weapons and equipment and a command post.

Units of [Ukraine’s] Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of military personnel, weapons and equipment, a Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system, and an 1L219 Zoopark radar system."

Details: Russian forces did not undertake assault operations on the Kupiansk front.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian assaults near Terny (Donetsk Oblast) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), where aircraft-supported Russian forces made unsuccessful attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian assaults in the vicinity of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Stupochky and to the east of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces made attempts to improve their tactical positions.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 11 Russian assaults in the vicinity of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to hold back Russian forces in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast), where aircraft-supported Russian forces made 18 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences.

Russian forces assaulted Ukrainian positions five times in the vicinity of Robotyne and Staromaiorske and to the northwest of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) on the Orikhiv front.

Within the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational-Strategic Group of Forces on the Kherson front, Russian forces did not undertake any assault operations.

