Russians attack most actively on Novopavlivka and Avdiivka fronts – General Staff

The Russians have attacked on six fronts over the past day, most actively on the Novopavlivka front. They launched 4 missile strikes and 88 airstrikes, and fired 96 times from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, with a total of 64 combat clashes taking place on the frontline over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 11 March

Quote: "Over the past day, the settlements of Muraveinia, Kopiiky and Sinne (Sumy Oblast); Velykyi Burluk and Vovchansk (Kharkiv Oblast); Novoiehorivka and Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast); Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, Druzhba, New-York, Ocheretyne, Semenivka, Oleksandropil, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Vodiane, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); and Orikhiv, Novoandriivka and Piatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) came under airstrikes."

Details: At night, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 25 Shahed drones. Ukraine’s air forces managed to down 15 of them.

Over 150 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts came under artillery fire.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny, Yampolivka, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and to the east of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian troops repelled 17 Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces, with air support, made 25 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Orikhiv front, three Russian attacks were repelled to the south of Novodarivka and to the northwest of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukraine's Defence Forces are continuing to hold their positions. Over the past 24 hours, the Russians conducted four unsuccessful assaults.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force struck 10 areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated and an anti-aircraft missile system belonging to the Russians.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, an ammunition storage point, two electronic warfare systems and two air defence systems.

