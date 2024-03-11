All Sections
Zelenskyy talks to intelligence chief about Russia's military plans "not just against Ukraine"

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 11 March 2024, 21:47
Zelenskyy talks to intelligence chief about Russia's military plans not just against Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has heard a report by Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), separately from other top military officials.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address on 11 March

Quote: "Defence Intelligence Chief Budanov presented his report separately. Several issues have been discussed, mainly Russia’s military plans. Not only against our state but against other nations as well. The common mission of the world now is to dispel Putin’s fantasy that he has time to extend the war.

Maybe, he will strengthen the mobilisation after the imitation of ‘elections’ in March. But we must limit the mobilisation of resources and funds, of the remains of Russia’s connections with the world even more and harsher. Every leader, everyone who values the lives of their people, must do this. I am grateful to everyone who helps."

Details: In addition to this, President Zelenskyy held a number of meetings with government representatives today.

Quote: "The financial-economic bloc of our government and the National Bank [reported] on the state of our financial system. We facilitate resistance and reliable operation of financial institutions. We have also discussed budget work to be conducted this year."

Subjects: Zelenskyy
