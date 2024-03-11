Rotation of troops continues on Tavriia front – Ukrainian forces spokesman

Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, has announced that the rotation of Armed Forces of Ukraine troops on the Tavriia front is underway.

Source: Lykhovii on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The withdrawal of brigades for rotation and recovery continues. It is underway to the extent permitted by the operational situation. But sometimes it does allow for that. And this is a positive: the fact that brigades that were on the contact line and took part in complex operations – first the offensive ones last year, and now the defensive operations – are able gradually, one by one, to leave so that they can recover."

Advertisement:

Details: Lykhovii also noted that currently, about two-thirds of Russian attacks occur within the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group’s area of responsibility.

Support UP or become our patron!