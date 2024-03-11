All Sections
Rotation of troops continues on Tavriia front – Ukrainian forces spokesman

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 11 March 2024, 23:34
Rotation of troops continues on Tavriia front – Ukrainian forces spokesman
Dmytro Lykhovii. Photo: Tavriia Operational Strategic Group

Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, has announced that the rotation of Armed Forces of Ukraine troops on the Tavriia front is underway.

Source: Lykhovii on the national joint 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "The withdrawal of brigades for rotation and recovery continues. It is underway to the extent permitted by the operational situation. But sometimes it does allow for that. And this is a positive: the fact that brigades that were on the contact line and took part in complex operations – first the offensive ones last year, and now the defensive operations – are able gradually, one by one, to leave so that they can recover."

Details: Lykhovii also noted that currently, about two-thirds of Russian attacks occur within the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group’s area of responsibility.

Subjects: warArmed Forces
