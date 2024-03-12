Il-76 aircraft with 15 people on board crashes near military air base in Russia – photo, video

Radio Liberty's Russian Service has reported that an Ilyushin Il-76 transport aircraft crashed near Severny air base in Ivanovo Oblast, Russia. There were eight crew members and seven passengers on board.

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the crash of a military Il-76 aircraft near Severny air base. They also said there were eight crew members and seven passengers on board.

The plane appeared to be unable to fly to the landing strip at Severny air base and crashed near the local cemetery.

According to the Russian radio service of Radio Liberty, long-range radar A-50 detection aircraft and military transport aircraft are based at Severny air base.

Previously, the cause of the disaster was described as a fire in one of the engines during takeoff.

A working group of the Main Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces flew to the Ivanovo air base to establish the cause of the crash of the Il-76 military transport aircraft, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

