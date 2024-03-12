All Sections
Belgorod administration building hit by Ukrainian drone, claim Russians – photo, video

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 12 March 2024, 13:39
Belgorod administration building hit by Ukrainian drone, claim Russians – photo, video
a government building in the Russian city of Belgorod. PHOTO: TELEGRAM CHANNEL BELPLUS

A Ukrainian drone struck a government building in the Russian city of Belgorod, the regional administration centre of Belgorod Oblast. The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, stated that two people were injured.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, on Telegram

Quote from Gladkov: "An enemy UAV crashed into the building of the city administration in Belgorod. There are two casualties: one woman sustained shrapnel injuries, and another has a concussion."

Details: He stated that the explosion shattered windows in the building and damaged its facade.

 
The explosion shattered windows in the building
Photo: Telegram channel BelPlus

"All emergency services are working at the scene," Gladkov concluded.

 
Aftermath of a drone strike
Photo: Telegram channel BelPlus

Russian Telegram channels started publishing videos of the aftermath of a drone strike on a government building. Specifically, the video shows that the letters spelling out "Administration of the City of Belgorod" had fallen off the building.

Russian social media users also claim that a drone attacked a commercial facility in Belgorod.

In one of the videos, a drone is seen flying accompanied by the sound of automatic gunfire, and then crashing into what is likely the fence of this facility.

Later, Gladkov confirmed this information.

"A drone fell on the roof of a shopping centre in Belgorod, near the railway station. There are no injuries. According to preliminary data, one car has been damaged. The territory is marked off. All emergency services are working on site," he wrote on Telegram.

Background:

  • Oil depots in the city of Oryol and in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast of Russia have caught fire as a result of a UAV attack.
  • Andrii Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, stated that he cannot comment on the means used to attack the facilities in the Russian Federation, but added that all facilities utilised for military purposes by the Russian Federation may face similar attacks to those that occurred on the night of 11-12 March.

