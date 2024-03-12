Freedom of Russia Legion claims it has taken control of Tyotkino, Kursk Oblast – video

Military volunteers from the Freedom of Russia Legion are claiming to have taken full control of the Russian town of Tyotkino in Kursk Oblast.

Source: Freedom of Russia Legion; Russian Volunteer Corps.

Quote from the Freedom of Russia Legion: "The town of Tyotkino in Kursk Oblast is completely under the control of Russian liberating forces.

Putin’s army is rapidly leaving the town, abandoning positions, and leaving heavy equipment behind."

Details: Meanwhile, the Russian Volunteer Corps also posted a video showing Russian soldiers abandoning their positions and fleeing: "The soldiers of Putin's army have taken to their heels and run away, leaving behind settlements, equipment and, above all, abandoned and unwanted citizens of the Russian Federation."

Background:

Soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Sibir (Siberian) Battalion have reported that they have crossed the Russian border. The military volunteer groups have posted an address online, and a video has appeared on Telegram channels purporting to show military personnel firing their weapons on Russian territory.

Soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Sibir Battalion are advancing in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts, fighting and inflicting losses upon the Russian Armed Forces, said Alexei (aka Liutyk) Baranovsky, a volunteer soldier of the Freedom of Russia Legion.

