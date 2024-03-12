All Sections
Mine clearance of Kherson Oblast's right bank will take two years

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 12 March 2024, 16:44
Stock photo: Getty Images

The mine clearance of Kherson Oblast's right (west) bank will take at least two years.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Our lands are clogged with explosives, making it extremely dangerous to advance. This is especially true for fields and forest belts. A third of the right bank of Kherson Oblast has been cleared of mines. In this area alone, bomb disposal experts discovered and destroyed over 155,000 mines, trip wires, unexploded shells, and other explosives."

Details: Furthermore, Prokugin stated that 1,026 bomb disposal experts are currently working to demine the oblast. This is ten times more than last year.

Prokudin predicts that clearing the right-bank part of Kherson Oblast of mines will take two years if current trends continue.

