5 more Ukrainian children returned from temporarily occupied territories

Ukraine has brought back five more children from the territory that ended up occupied after Russia’s full-scale invasion began. The smallest child is only 2 years old.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Families with five children, including an 18-year-old orphan, were able to return to Ukrainian-controlled territory. The smallest of the kids is two years old."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Prokudin, children and adults are now safe. Doctors and psychologists are working with them. He also thanked the Save Ukraine organisation for their efforts.

Support UP or become our patron!