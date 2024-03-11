All Sections
5 more Ukrainian children returned from temporarily occupied territories

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 11 March 2024, 16:41
Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has brought back five more children from the territory that ended up occupied after Russia’s full-scale invasion began. The smallest child is only 2 years old.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Families with five children, including an 18-year-old orphan, were able to return to Ukrainian-controlled territory. The smallest of the kids is two years old."

Details: According to Prokudin, children and adults are now safe. Doctors and psychologists are working with them. He also thanked the Save Ukraine organisation for their efforts.

Subjects: occupationKherson Oblastchildren
