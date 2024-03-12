All Sections
Next batch of US military assistance to Ukraine may include ATACMS long-range missiles

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 12 March 2024, 19:20

The United States may announce a package of military assistance to Ukraine on 12 March that includes long-range ATACMS missiles with a range of up to 160 km.

Source: Politico, citing sources, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The American media outlet reports that the package will be worth US$300 million. It will be funded by the Pentagon's US$4 billion budget, which allows the transfer of weapons to Ukraine but does not guarantee their replacement in the future.

Politico reports that in addition to ATACMS, the package will include additional shells for 155-mm howitzers and GMLRS missiles.

This package is only a temporary solution, Politico’s sources emphasised. "This is not an alternative path for a supplemental," a US defence official told Politico.

The announcement of US military assistance to Ukraine marks the first such step since December 2023. It will take place as Republicans in the US Congress continue to block additional funding for Kyiv.

The aid package for Ukraine has been stuck in the US Congress since last autumn due to disagreements between Democrats and Republicans over how to regulate the country's border with Mexico.

In February, the US Senate passed a bipartisan package of support for Ukraine, but Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson blocked it.

He stated that the bill providing additional funding for Ukraine will be considered as soon as the federal government's financing issues are resolved.

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraine
USA
