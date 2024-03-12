Russia has lost about 300,000 troops in Ukraine, but time is in Putin's favour – US intelligence

US intelligence has assessed that Russia has already lost about 300,000 troops in its war of aggression against Ukraine, but time is beginning to play in its favour, therefore Putin probably believes that his overall calculations for the war are working.

Source: report published by US intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from the intelligence report: "Russia has suffered more military losses than at any time since World War II – roughly 300,000 casualties and thousands of tanks and armoured combat vehicles." [The original report uses the word casualties, which is used to refer to both fatalities and those wounded – ed.]

Details: The intelligence assessment states that Putin was unable to implement his original plan to occupy the whole of Ukraine, and the Russian army faced a shortage of personnel, exhaustion of the military and low morale, and predicts that these problems will continue.

At the same time, the report notes that the Russians were able to disrupt Ukraine's summer counteroffensive operations, and now the situation is beginning to play in Russia's favour.

For example, the Russian defence industry is gradually increasing the production of long-range munitions, artillery and other weapons that will allow Russia to withstand high-intensity combat operations for a long time.

The review also says that Moscow has been making small but steady gains on the battlefield since late 2023 and is benefiting from uncertainty over what Western aid Ukraine can expect in the future.

"President Vladimir Putin probably believes that Russia has blunted Ukrainian efforts to retake significant territory, that his approach to winning the war is paying off, and that Western and US support to Ukraine is finite, particularly in light of the Israel-HAMAS war," US intelligence said.

Background:

US intelligence believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin almost certainly does not want a direct confrontation with NATO and will limit himself to asymmetric measures.

Lithuanian intelligence has previously estimated that Russia could fight in Ukraine for at least two years.

