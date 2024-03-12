We will inflict losses on Russian state in retaliation – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an evening address on 12 March, reacted to the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih and said that Ukraine would retaliate.

Quote: "The rescue operation after the Russian missile strike is still underway in Kryvyi Rih. A part of a nine-story apartment building was destroyed, as well as the ceiling between floors. Many people were injured. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, there are fatalities. My condolences to all family members and friends.

We will inflict losses on the Russian state in response – quite rightly. They in the Kremlin must get used to the fact that terror does not go unpunished for them. Nothing will cure these sick men of their evil, but they will feel the losses. The Russian state will lose, and only this can make it safe for its neighbors. Not only for Ukraine. For different nations, our actions are now life-saving."

Details: The President said that he had listened to the report of Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the latest actions on the battlefield, the actions of Ukraine's reconnaissance officers and the achievements of Ukrainian drone crews.



Quote: "Today, I also received preliminary results on the use of our drones from the Armed Forces, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine. I think everyone can see our drones in action. Particularly in a long-range action. Our long-range capabilities are a real step closer to safety for everyone."

As a result of the UAV attack on 12 March, Russian oil depots caught fire in the city of Orel and Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

Andrii Yusov, the spokesperson of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that he could not comment on what assets were used to attack oil depots in Russia but stressed that work to destroy those facilities that supply Russian troops will continue.

On 12 March, a Ukrainian drone crashed into the administration building of the city of Belgorod, injuring two people, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the oblast, said.

