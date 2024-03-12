All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian oil depots attacked by UAVs, fires break out – photo, video

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 12 March 2024, 02:56
Russian oil depots attacked by UAVs, fires break out – photo, video
Fire at an oil depot in Russia’s city of Oryol, photo: Baza

Oil depots in the city of Oryol and in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast of Russia have caught fire as a result of a UAV attack.

Source: Andrei Klychkov, Governor of Oryol Oblast of Russia; Russian Telegram channels; Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast; RIA Novosti with reference to the authorities of Nizhny Novgorod Oblast and Lukoil, Russia's second-largest oil producer

Quote from Klychkov: "A UAV strike in Oryol. A fuel and energy facility was attacked. Special services are working at the site to localise the fire."

Advertisement:

Details: Russian Telegram channels reported the sounds of explosions in Oryol and posted photos and videos of the fire on the oil depot.

In addition, Gladkov said that seven settlements in Belgorod Oblast were left without electricity as a result of an attack by allegedly Ukrainian drones.

Updated: In the morning, Russian media and social media outlets reported that drones had also attacked a fuel and energy facility in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

Lukoil reports that the operation of the LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez process unit has been temporarily suspended "due to the incident".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiaexplosiondrones
Advertisement:

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

Russian opposition stages anti-Putin rally across the world – video, photo

All News
Russia
EU may transfer first proceeds from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine in July – Financial Times
Situation in combat zone far better than during last three months – Zelenskyy
Russia, Iran and China to hold joint military exercises in Indian Ocean
RECENT NEWS
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
23:09
Sibir battalion claims to have raised flag in another Russian settlement
All News
Advertisement: