Russian oil depots attacked by UAVs, fires break out – photo, video

Fire at an oil depot in Russia’s city of Oryol, photo: Baza

Oil depots in the city of Oryol and in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast of Russia have caught fire as a result of a UAV attack.

Source: Andrei Klychkov, Governor of Oryol Oblast of Russia; Russian Telegram channels; Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast; RIA Novosti with reference to the authorities of Nizhny Novgorod Oblast and Lukoil, Russia's second-largest oil producer

Quote from Klychkov: "A UAV strike in Oryol. A fuel and energy facility was attacked. Special services are working at the site to localise the fire."

Advertisement:

Details: Russian Telegram channels reported the sounds of explosions in Oryol and posted photos and videos of the fire on the oil depot.

In addition, Gladkov said that seven settlements in Belgorod Oblast were left without electricity as a result of an attack by allegedly Ukrainian drones.

Updated: In the morning, Russian media and social media outlets reported that drones had also attacked a fuel and energy facility in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

Lukoil reports that the operation of the LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez process unit has been temporarily suspended "due to the incident".

Support UP or become our patron!