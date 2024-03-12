All Sections
Zelenskyy announces increase in number of border troops

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 12 March 2024, 21:44
Zelenskyy announces increase in number of border troops
Stock photo: State Border Guard of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an increase in the number of border troops on 12 March – in view of the current tasks of defending against the Russian aggression and long-term border protection.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 12 March 

Quote: "I held several important meetings throughout the day. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, and other government officials [attended them]. I agreed on further steps in the development of our State Border Guard Service and, accordingly, our border guard forces.

I am proud of every Ukrainian who serves in the border guard forces and protects the interests of our country and our national independence. We will increase the number of border guard forces, in view of both the current tasks of countering aggression and the long-term protection of our country's borders after this war."

Details: Zelenskyy also praised the border guards of the Sumy Detachment, who are countering Russian saboteurs and strengthening their own defensive positions on the border; warriors of the Rapid Response Border Commandant's Service of the Volyn Border Detachment; the Revenge and Border of Steel brigades, as well as soldiers of the Dozor unit. All of these serve as combat units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Subjects: ZelenskyyState Border Guard Serviceborder
