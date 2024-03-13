Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 4
Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 07:15
A woman has died in hospital, bringing the death toll of the Russian missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih to four.
Sоurce: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, on Telegram
Quote: "Unfortunately, a 47-year-old woman has died in hospital as a result of the enemy missile attack. Her injuries were fatal. Condolences to the family and loved ones."
Details: Vilkul added that six more patients are in hospital in a critical condition, including two children.
"Doctors are fighting to save their lives," Vilkhul said.
Background:
- On 12 March, the Russians launched a Kh-59 guided aerial missile on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Missile debris landed on a high-rise building, causing a fire to break out. Initial reports indicated that three people had been killed and over 40 injured.
