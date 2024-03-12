High-rise building in Kryvyi Rih on fire after Russian attack, fatalities reported – photo, video

The Russians have launched a Kh-59 guided aerial missile on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Missile debris landed on a high-rise building, causing a fire to break out. Three people have been killed.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council; the Ukrainian Air Force in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda.

Quote: "Explosion in Kryvyi Rih. A fire has broken out in a high-rise building as a result of an enemy attack. We are ascertaining all the information. The threat remains. An air-raid warning has been issued in the oblast."

Photo: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Photo: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Update: As of 19:24, two people are reported to have been killed in Kryvyi Rih. Some people were injured and are being provided with medical care.

Photo: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Vilkul reported that at least three strikes had been recorded in the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih.

Quote from Vilkul: "There was a strike on a nine-storey residential building. Civilians there have been killed and injured. The State Emergency Service is extinguishing the fires at the moment. Ambulance crews are working at the scene."

Updated at 19:42: The Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reports that over 30 injured people have been hospitalised in Kryvyi Rih. Five of them, including a child, are undergoing surgery.

Ukraine's Air Force told Ukrainska Pravda that the Russians launched a Kh-59 missile from a tactical aviation aircraft. The missile was downed by the air defence network, but sadly, missile debris fell on a residential building.

За даними голови ОВА, у Кривому Розі, попередньо, двоє загиблих через ворожу атаку. В місті зайнялися два будинки – п'яти та дев'ятиповерхівка.



Відео зі сторінки Володимира Зеленського pic.twitter.com/yXhxpyePSR — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 12, 2024

Updated at 20:09: The head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration said four children have been injured in the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. Two buildings caught fire in the city, namely one five-storey and one nine-storey building.

Early reports say 33 people have been injured.

At 20:19, the head of the Military Administration reported that the number of deaths had risen to three.

Quote from Lysak: "Three people have died in Kryvyi Rih. Sadly…The number of injured people is constantly increasing, as is the number of children among them. So far there are seven. In total, 36 people have been injured. That’s as of now."

As of 20:54, 10 children are known to have been injured in the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. In total, 38 people have been injured.

Update at 22:00: The search and rescue operation in Kryvyi Rih has been completed. Emergency workers inspected all the apartments of the damaged buildings. Nine residents were rescued. In total, the Russian attack claimed the lives of three people. The number of casualties is still being determined.

As of 23:55, the number of wounded reached 44.

Quote from Lysak: "After the evening attack (...), there are eight heavily wounded people. Among them are three children, including a 4-year-old boy. The youngest casualties of Russian terror are not even a year old. They are a 2-month-old boy and an 11-month-old girl."

This news has been updated since publication.

