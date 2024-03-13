Zelenskyy thanks US for new US$300 million assistance amid disputes in Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his gratitude to the United States for the US$300 million assistance package with urgently needed weapons, funds for which came from unanticipated cost savings in US government contract fulfilment.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy thanked "President Joe Biden, his administration, Congress and the American people", emphasising that all of this weaponry is extremely necessary for Ukraine both on the battlefield and for the defence of cities in the rear and infrastructure.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I value the implementation of our agreements with President Biden. We anticipate that Congress will approve the supplemental as soon as possible to help us advance our joint victory," Zelenskyy stated.

Background:

The announced US$300 million security assistance package to Ukraine would be the first since December 2023. The funds for security assistance came from unanticipated cost savings in existing Pentagon contracts to replace weapons previously sent to Ukraine.

The aid package for Ukraine has been stuck in the US Congress since last autumn due to disputes between Democrats and Republicans over the management of their country's border with Mexico.

In February, the Senate finally approved an aid package for Kyiv, but Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to put it to a vote immediately.

