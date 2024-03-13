All Sections
Ukraine's police post video showing first moments after Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih – video

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 13 March 2024, 11:38
Ukrainian emergency workers. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Ukraine's National Police has released a video showing the first minutes of rescue efforts after a Russian strike on the town of Kryvyi Rih that claimed the lives of 4 people and left over 40 others injured.

Source: Ukraine's National Police on Telegram

Details: The video begins with law enforcement officers receiving a report of a house being hit and rushing to the scene.

The footage shows damaged flats and injured people.

The video captured police officers asking civilians not to move to avoid harming themselves, quickly examining them, putting a tourniquet on the leg of one severely injured man and evacuating the residents on stretchers.

Background:

Kryvyi Rihmissile strike
