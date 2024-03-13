Ukraine's police post video showing first moments after Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih – video
Ukraine's National Police has released a video showing the first minutes of rescue efforts after a Russian strike on the town of Kryvyi Rih that claimed the lives of 4 people and left over 40 others injured.
Source: Ukraine's National Police on Telegram
Details: The video begins with law enforcement officers receiving a report of a house being hit and rushing to the scene.
Поліція показала перші хвилини після удару окупантів по Кривому Рогу увечері 12 березня. Відео з Telegram Патрульної поліції pic.twitter.com/5pZb6CUaO8— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 13, 2024
The footage shows damaged flats and injured people.
The video captured police officers asking civilians not to move to avoid harming themselves, quickly examining them, putting a tourniquet on the leg of one severely injured man and evacuating the residents on stretchers.
Background:
- On 12 March, Russian forces fired a Kh-59 guided missile on Kryvyi Rih. Its wreckage crashed into a high-rise building and sparked a fire. Early reports indicated that 3 people had been killed and over 40 injured.
- Later, it became known that an injured woman had died in hospital, bringing the death toll of the Russian missile strike to four.
