Ukraine's police post video showing first moments after Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih – video

Ukraine's National Police has released a video showing the first minutes of rescue efforts after a Russian strike on the town of Kryvyi Rih that claimed the lives of 4 people and left over 40 others injured.

Details: The video begins with law enforcement officers receiving a report of a house being hit and rushing to the scene.

The footage shows damaged flats and injured people.

The video captured police officers asking civilians not to move to avoid harming themselves, quickly examining them, putting a tourniquet on the leg of one severely injured man and evacuating the residents on stretchers.

On 12 March, Russian forces fired a Kh-59 guided missile on Kryvyi Rih. Its wreckage crashed into a high-rise building and sparked a fire. Early reports indicated that 3 people had been killed and over 40 injured.

Later, it became known that an injured woman had died in hospital, bringing the death toll of the Russian missile strike to four.

