Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 13 March 2024, 14:41
Strike on apartment block in Sumy: Body recovered from rubble – video
Photo: Video screenshot

During the rubble clearance in Sumy, rescuers discovered and pulled from under the rubble the body of a killed individual from the five-story residential building hit by the Russians on the night of 12-13 March.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine 

Quote: "Sumy. At the site of the rubble clearance in a five-story residential building, rescuers extricated a person's body."

Details: Rescuers reported that eight people were injured. The operations are ongoing, and people may still be trapped under the rubble.

Background: Russian forces attacked the city of Sumy with Shahed loitering munitions on the night of 12-13 March. One of the UAVs hit an apartment block, causing fatalities and injuries.

Subjects: SumyShahed dronecasualtieswar
