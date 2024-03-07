All Sections
Russia launched missile strike on hospital in Sumy, killing civilians – photo, video

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 7 March 2024, 20:23
Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces conducted a missile strike on the city of Sumy on the afternoon of 7 March, injuring one civilian, damaging the central city hospital and the oblast emergency medical centre. Zelensky reported that there were people killed.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration (OMA); Telegram-based news outlet Kordon. Media (lit. Border. Media); President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address

Quote: "The enemy launched a missile strike on the city of Sumy on 7 March. Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. All necessary services are working on the scene. The aftermath of the Russian attack is being established."

Details: News outlets reported an explosion in the city at about 14:43. An air-raid warning was issued at 14:36 in Sumy Oblast.

Updated: The Kordon. Media reported that the Russian attack had damaged medical and educational institutions, cars, and smashed windows. Information about the casualties is being gathered, as people had no time to take cover since the explosion occurred immediately after the air-raid warning was issued.

Updated at 18:08: The Sumy OMA noted that one civilian had been injured in the attack.

 
Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration
 
Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The premises of the school, the central city hospital, the oblast emergency medical centre, and the water utility suffered damage."

Updated at 20:27: The president stated in his evening address that the strike had resulted in civilian deaths.

Quote: "Today, Russia launched another attack on Sumy. There are wounded. Unfortunately, there are dead. My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. The Russian state will definitely be held accountable for this evil. Our warriors will ensure accountability of the terrorists."

