All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Shahed UAV hits apartment building in Sumy overnight: fatalities occur, 10 people rescued from rubble – photo

Ivashkiv Olena, Iryna BalachukWednesday, 13 March 2024, 08:05
Russian Shahed UAV hits apartment building in Sumy overnight: fatalities occur, 10 people rescued from rubble – photo
A house in Sumy hit by a Russian drone, Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked the city of Sumy with Shahed loitering munitions on the night of 12-13 March. One of them has hit an apartment block, causing fatalities and injuries. 

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration (OMA) on Telegram

Details: The strike caused a fire to break out.

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Several floors of the five-storey building have been destroyed.

 
Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Updated: Search and rescue operation is underway as of 07:00 on 13 March.

Early reports from Sumy OMA indicate that fatalities have occurred (information about them is being gathered), and 10 people have been rescued from the rubble, including 8 who sustained injuries of varying severity.

 
Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russian strike has damaged 30 flats in a five-storey residential building, with 15 of them destroyed.

 
Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Background:

  • On the night of 12-13 March, Ukrainian forces spotted Russian UAVs near Sumy.
  • Later, local residents heard an explosion.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: SumyShahed dronecasualties
Advertisement:

After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

All News
Sumy
Missile attack on Sumy on 7 March: 2 people killed, 26 injured
Russia launched missile strike on hospital in Sumy, killing civilians – photo, video
Drone attack on Sumy: 7 people injured, including 10-year-old child
RECENT NEWS
08:14
After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
07:30
Russians intensify attacks on Novopavlivka front, with 36 combat clashes there – General Staff report
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
All News
Advertisement: