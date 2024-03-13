Russian Shahed UAV hits apartment building in Sumy overnight: fatalities occur, 10 people rescued from rubble – photo

Russian forces attacked the city of Sumy with Shahed loitering munitions on the night of 12-13 March. One of them has hit an apartment block, causing fatalities and injuries.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration (OMA) on Telegram

Details: The strike caused a fire to break out.

Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Several floors of the five-storey building have been destroyed.

Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Updated: Search and rescue operation is underway as of 07:00 on 13 March.

Early reports from Sumy OMA indicate that fatalities have occurred (information about them is being gathered), and 10 people have been rescued from the rubble, including 8 who sustained injuries of varying severity.

Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russian strike has damaged 30 flats in a five-storey residential building, with 15 of them destroyed.

Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Background:

On the night of 12-13 March, Ukrainian forces spotted Russian UAVs near Sumy.

Later, local residents heard an explosion.

