All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians drop aerial bomb on Vovchansk city centre, destroying shop and wounding civilian – photo, video

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 13 March 2024, 17:46
Russians drop aerial bomb on Vovchansk city centre, destroying shop and wounding civilian – photo, video

The Russians dropped an aerial bomb on Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, damaging a two-storey house, ruining a shop and wounding an individual. 

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Police on Facebook; Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Serhiii Bolvinov, head of the Investigative Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

Quote: "As a result of the Russian attack on the city of Vovchansk, a two-storey house was damaged. There may be people under the rubble."

Advertisement:

Details: Syniehubov stated that at 15:00, the Russians launched a guided aerial bomb at Vovchansk. According to him, as of 16:12, no information about the victims was received.

Updated: Later, local police reported that the Russians were destroying the city centre. 

"Residential blocks and private houses came under attack. Shops were destroyed. A man was hospitalised with a shrapnel wound of the head," Bolvinov wrote. 

 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaKharkiv Oblast
Advertisement:

After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

All News
Russia
Ukrainian journalists film Poland's trade with Russia and were deported with their property seized – video
Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk
Russian Volunteer Corps: We will do everything to prevent any Putin elections in border areas
RECENT NEWS
08:14
After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
07:30
Russians intensify attacks on Novopavlivka front, with 36 combat clashes there – General Staff report
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
All News
Advertisement: