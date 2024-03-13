Russians drop aerial bomb on Vovchansk city centre, destroying shop and wounding civilian – photo, video

The Russians dropped an aerial bomb on Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, damaging a two-storey house, ruining a shop and wounding an individual.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Police on Facebook; Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Serhiii Bolvinov, head of the Investigative Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

Quote: "As a result of the Russian attack on the city of Vovchansk, a two-storey house was damaged. There may be people under the rubble."

Advertisement:

Details: Syniehubov stated that at 15:00, the Russians launched a guided aerial bomb at Vovchansk. According to him, as of 16:12, no information about the victims was received.

Updated: Later, local police reported that the Russians were destroying the city centre.

"Residential blocks and private houses came under attack. Shops were destroyed. A man was hospitalised with a shrapnel wound of the head," Bolvinov wrote.

Support UP or become our patron!