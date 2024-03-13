Russian Volunteer Corps: We will do everything to prevent any Putin elections in border areas

Fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) will make efforts to ensure that no sham elections of Russian president Vladimir Putin take place on the territories bordering Ukraine.

Source: RVC Commander Denis Nikitin, alias White Rex, in an interview with UP. Pidsumky ("Summary")

Quote: "I believe that the fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps will do everything to ensure that there are no elections (for the president of the Russian Federation – ed.) in the areas bordering Ukraine. Perhaps this can be considered one of the goals of our current operation."

Details: Nikitin said that RVC fighters can influence and show people that what is planned in Russia is not an election but a farce, and this is one of the political tasks of Russian volunteers.

Nikitin also mentioned that after each similar operation, more and more Russians expressed the desire to join the ranks of the Russian Volunteer Corps.

Quote: "Every such operation proves that it is possible and necessary to fight against the Putin regime exclusively with weapons. Not toothless actions like lanterns in the night sky or whatever the Russian opposition has been doing for the last 20 years. None of that works. The death of Alexei Navalny only convinced everyone of our righteousness. Only armed resistance.

And the Russian Volunteer Corps shows what this armed resistance looks like, what a real struggle for the future of Russia looks like. A large number of people are watching us, seeing our successes, and finding the courage to join our fight."

Background:

Soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Sibir (Siberian) Battalion have reported that they have crossed the Russian border. The military volunteer groups have posted an address online, and a video has appeared on Telegram channels purporting to show military personnel firing their weapons on Russian territory.

Military volunteers from the Freedom of Russia Legion are claiming to have taken full control of the Russian town of Tyotkino in Kursk Oblast.

Soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Sibir Battalion are advancing in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts, fighting and inflicting losses upon the Russian Armed Forces, said Alexei (aka Liutyk) Baranovsky, a volunteer soldier of the Freedom of Russia Legion.

