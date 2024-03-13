All Sections
Russian volunteer soldiers announce strikes on Russian positions in Belgorod and Kursk

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 13 March 2024, 13:17
Stock photo: Freedom of Russia Legion

Russian volunteer soldiers fighting on the Ukrainian side have announced strikes on Russian military positions in Belgorod and Kursk and called on local residents to evacuate.

Source: a joint statement by the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Sibir (Siberian) Battalion; TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet 

Quote: "The following is a joint statement by the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Sibir (Siberian) Battalion. 

We are addressing our fellow citizens: residents of the city of Belgorod, officials of the Belgorod administration and all those who can hear us.

Putin's murderers are launching large-scale attacks on peaceful Ukrainian settlements, setting up their positions between your homes, your children's schools and government institutions. Every day, dozens of ordinary innocent people (mostly women and children) are killed in attacks from Belgorod. The attacks on Ukraine from the territory of Belgorod must stop!

In this regard, we are forced to inflict a strike on the military positions located in the cities of Belgorod and Kursk.

To avoid civilian casualties, we urge everyone to leave the cities immediately.

We urge the local authorities to save people's lives and start evacuating the cities of Kursk and Belgorod."

Details: Meanwhile, the Kursk Oblast authorities have introduced a new system of air-raid warning for the locals in the event of a drone attack.

During the daytime, from 6:00 to 23:00, the public warning system will be activated, SMS and push notifications will be sent around the clock, and the TV signal will be intercepted.

Currently, an air-raid warning related to a threat of missile attacks has been issued in Belgorod and the Belgorod district.

Background:

  • Soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Sibir (Siberian) Battalion have reported that they have crossed the Russian border. The military volunteer groups have posted an address online, and a video has appeared on Telegram channels purporting to show military personnel firing their weapons on Russian territory.
  • Military volunteers from the Freedom of Russia Legion are claiming to have taken full control of the Russian town of Tyotkino in Kursk Oblast.
  • The founder of the Russian Volunteer Corps said that their fighters would make efforts to prove that no sham elections of Russian President Vladimir Putin took place in the territories bordering Ukraine.
  • Soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Sibir Battalion are advancing in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts, fighting and inflicting losses upon the Russian Armed Forces, said Alexei (aka Liutyk) Baranovsky, a volunteer soldier of the Freedom of Russia Legion.

