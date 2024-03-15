Ukraine’s National Resistance Center states that the Russians have been forcing migrants from Central Asia to vote in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine.

Quote: "On 15 March, an electoral farce is being started in the TOT, which is ignored by the vast majority of locals.

To increase the turnout, the enemy allowed voting without passports, and now they have set a plan for construction companies to send migrants to preside over the elections."

Details: The NRC added that these migrants are promised an additional day off for going to polling stations and voting.

The total number of migrants from Central Asia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine at the end of 2023 exceeded 100,000.

