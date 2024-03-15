Russians force migrants from Central Asia to vote on occupied territories of Ukraine
Friday, 15 March 2024, 06:52
Ukraine’s National Resistance Center states that the Russians have been forcing migrants from Central Asia to vote in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine.
Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)
Quote: "On 15 March, an electoral farce is being started in the TOT, which is ignored by the vast majority of locals.
Advertisement:
To increase the turnout, the enemy allowed voting without passports, and now they have set a plan for construction companies to send migrants to preside over the elections."
Details: The NRC added that these migrants are promised an additional day off for going to polling stations and voting.
Background:
- The total number of migrants from Central Asia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine at the end of 2023 exceeded 100,000.
