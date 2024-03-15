All Sections
Russians force migrants from Central Asia to vote on occupied territories of Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 15 March 2024, 06:52
Russians force migrants from Central Asia to vote on occupied territories of Ukraine
People of Asian nationality. Photo: Orient Express

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center states that the Russians have been forcing migrants from Central Asia to vote in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "On 15 March, an electoral farce is being started in the TOT, which is ignored by the vast majority of locals. 

To increase the turnout, the enemy allowed voting without passports, and now they have set a plan for construction companies to send migrants to preside over the elections."

Details: The NRC added that these migrants are promised an additional day off for going to polling stations and voting.

Background:

  • The total number of migrants from Central Asia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine at the end of 2023 exceeded 100,000.

Subjects: occupationRussiaELECTIONS
occupation
Three more children brought back from temporarily occupied territories
Russians will teach Ukrainian children in occupation how to operate drones
Russians detain Crimean Tatar activist Dudakov
